StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

MediciNova stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $67.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

