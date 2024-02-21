Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 247,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,172,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.
In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
