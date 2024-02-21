Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 247,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,172,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

About Summit Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,762,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,014,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after acquiring an additional 919,307 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,743.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,675 shares during the period. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.