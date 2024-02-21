Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus stock opened at C$9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.05 and a 12-month high of C$11.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.