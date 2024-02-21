Supremex (SXP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd.

Supremex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SXP stock opened at C$4.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.31. The firm has a market cap of C$114.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Supremex has a 12 month low of C$3.58 and a 12 month high of C$7.49.

Supremex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Supremex from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

