Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $13,005,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,029,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,259,000 after buying an additional 62,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

