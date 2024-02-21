Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Financial Comparison

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Taboola.com and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Alithya Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Taboola.com presently has a consensus price target of $5.21, suggesting a potential upside of 9.97%. Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%. Given Taboola.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Alithya Group.

This table compares Taboola.com and Alithya Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.40 billion 1.00 -$11.98 million ($0.19) -24.63 Alithya Group $395.41 million 0.25 -$22.77 million ($0.33) -3.42

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alithya Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -5.07% -1.11% -0.67% Alithya Group -8.11% 0.02% 0.01%

Summary

Taboola.com beats Alithya Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

