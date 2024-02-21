Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issues Earnings Results

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25, Zacks reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Tactile Systems Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.20. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 788,667 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 420.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 275,704 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 60.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 223,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

