Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Down 7.8%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.82. 170,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 674,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

A number of research firms have commented on TNGX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $58,793.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $58,793.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,231 shares of company stock worth $153,703. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

