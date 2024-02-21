Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.28

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.28 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 817757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Tapestry Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

