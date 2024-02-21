Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.31.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.34. 1,121,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,583. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average of $128.07. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $172.67.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.