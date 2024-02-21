Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.550–0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.9 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.100–0.800 EPS.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 24.5 %

Shares of TDOC traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,680,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,446. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.63.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

