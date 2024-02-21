Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

