Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 24.9 %

Shares of TDOC traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. 18,212,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,740. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after buying an additional 1,935,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,398,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

