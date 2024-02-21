Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.81% from the stock’s previous close.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,796,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,594. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.00. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

