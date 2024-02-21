Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.55)-($0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $630-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.32 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.100–0.800 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 22.9 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 6,469,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,155. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,398,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

