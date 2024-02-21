Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $16.75. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 5,702,307 shares changing hands.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

