Teleflex (TFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Teleflex to post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE TFX opened at $250.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.05. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.30.
Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.
