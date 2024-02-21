Telefónica (TEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Telefónica to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TEF shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 201,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 57,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

