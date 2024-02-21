Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 164.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $107.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $42,928.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,779,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,987.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $42,928.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,779,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,987.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $62,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,806,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,275 shares of company stock worth $137,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zevia PBC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

