Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Holdings Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,874,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533,745 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $427,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after buying an additional 1,570,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,110,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $54,024,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $53.60.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

