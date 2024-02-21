Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Gap Down to $50.04

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.04, but opened at $47.23. Tenable shares last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 312,469 shares trading hands.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $136,508.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,422.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $136,508.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,422.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $100,090.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,866.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,462 shares of company stock worth $2,521,767 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 36.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after buying an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,199,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after buying an additional 680,477 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

