Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.47, but opened at $39.93. Ternium shares last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 52,917 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 1,971.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

