Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells $2,261,056.05 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

TEVA stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

