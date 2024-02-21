Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,315 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

TXN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.23. 1,720,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,464. The stock has a market cap of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

