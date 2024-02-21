Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 6,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE TPL opened at $1,487.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,000.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,527.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,693.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

