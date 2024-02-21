TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

