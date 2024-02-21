Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.32. 104,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 47,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Thales Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

