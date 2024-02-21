The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,851 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.39% of Aaron’s worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 4,522.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 350,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 342,983 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 313,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 240,995 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens raised Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Aaron’s stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aaron’s

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

