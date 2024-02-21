The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. 1,482,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,074,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.