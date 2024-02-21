The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CLX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,091. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.64 and a 200 day moving average of $141.58. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.