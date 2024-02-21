The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,036 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $172,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,824,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,015,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,092,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.