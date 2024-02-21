The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 23rd

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GDV opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,644,000 after buying an additional 71,538 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

