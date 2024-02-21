The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

GLU stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

