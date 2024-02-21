The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,931 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.