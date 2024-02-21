The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.69

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 67528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
