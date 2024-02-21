The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

