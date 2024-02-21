The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,973 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $252,224,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,762,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

