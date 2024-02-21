The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ODP were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,647,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,166,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ODP by 331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 247,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,584,000 after buying an additional 190,114 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ODP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded ODP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

