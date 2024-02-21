The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Holdings Lowered by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,007,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $69,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. 131,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,124. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $2,070,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,234,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,827,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,687. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

