Threshold (T) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $279.68 million and $19.94 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00014863 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.61 or 0.99818117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009263 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00164524 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02922302 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $22,102,821.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

