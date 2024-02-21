TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMX Group stock opened at C$34.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$26.09 and a 52-week high of C$35.00.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC raised their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.86.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

