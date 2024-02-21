Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Announces Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.250-13.750 EPS.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of TOL stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.51. The stock had a trading volume of 563,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.65. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $111.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6,183.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

