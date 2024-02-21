Toll Brothers’ (TOL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $111.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

