Toncoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.19 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and $42.75 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.11 or 0.00004139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,021,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,993,405.366194 with 3,467,184,383.6673217 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.17744714 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $45,717,473.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

