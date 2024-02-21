TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

TPG has a dividend payout ratio of 64.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TPG to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. TPG has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $45.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in TPG in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in TPG in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TPG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

