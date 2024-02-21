Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 20,716 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 117% compared to the average volume of 9,561 call options.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 491,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,730,922.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $180,565.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 491,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,730,922.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 151,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,181,878 shares of company stock valued at $27,988,063. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $5,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 819,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 607,449 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 10,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.02.

NYSE:S traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. 7,324,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,154. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.70. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

