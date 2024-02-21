Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Lowered to $7.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NYSE RIG traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,739,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,842,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. Transocean has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Transocean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 53.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Transocean by 50.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

