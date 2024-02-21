Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TNL stock traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 184,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,792. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.63.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

