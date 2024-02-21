Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of TNL stock traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 184,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,792. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.
