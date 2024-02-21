Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,018 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 142.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tripadvisor Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of TRIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 466,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,094. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
