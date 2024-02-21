True Wealth Design LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,163,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,466,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. 550,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,958. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

